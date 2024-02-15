Actor Dougray Scott to lead Tartan Day parade through New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Actor Dougray Scott to lead Tartan Day parade through New York

By Press Association
Dougray Scott will lead the parade (Ian West/PA)
Actor Dougray Scott has said he “couldn’t be prouder” to be chosen to lead the New York City Tartan Day parade.

Scott will lead more than 1,500 bagpipers, Highland dancers, Scottish clan members, and others through the city streets on Saturday April 6.

The parade is the flagship event of NYC Tartan Week, which runs from Monday April 1 to Sunday April 7 this year.

The actor, known for his roles in Ever After, Deep Impact, and Mission: Impossible 2, will wear a custom weathered Morrison tartan 16oz Strome kilt in honour of his mother’s Scottish heritage.

He said: “I couldn’t be prouder or happier to have been asked to be the 2024 NYC Tartan Day Parade grand marshal.

“And also to be wearing the Morrison tartan, the tartan of my mother’s family.

Dougray Scott will lead the procession in a Morrison tartan kilt (PA)

“She’ll be looking down from on high with pride in her Scottish heart, God bless her Glaswegian cotton socks. May the chief let his sun shine all the way from Leith to NYC.”

The kilt he will wear has been woven by Lochcarron Weavers and was designed by 21st Century Kilts.

Scott, originally from Glenrothes in Fife, will be following in the footsteps of other grand marshals who have included TV personality Gail Porter (2023), actors Karen Gillan (2022), Brian Cox (2020 and 2012), Tommy Flanagan (2018) and Sam Heughan (2016).

Comedian Sir Billy Connolly (2019) and musician KT Tunstall (2018) are among others who have led the parade.

Kyle Dawson, president of the National Tartan Day New York Committee, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dougray Scott to our NYC Tartan Week celebrations.

“Dougray is an excellent representative of how Scotland and Scottish people contribute so much to the artistic and cultural landscape of the United States, and we are proud to have him at the helm of this year’s NYC Tartan Day Parade.”

The parade will march up Sixth Avenue between 44th Street and 55th Street.

Other highlights of Tartan Week include the second annual NYC Tartan Week Mod, the pre-parade ceilidh, and a Kirkin o’ the Tartan service and brunch at the Brick Presbyterian Church.