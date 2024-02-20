Man charged in connection with Ayrshire death

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in North Ayrshire.

Alan Lawson, 36, died in hospital on Tuesday February 6 following an alleged assault at a property on Alexander Avenue, Largs, over the weekend of Saturday February 3.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Alan Lawson (36) from Saltcoats.https://t.co/K77kuraDlC — Police Scotland Ayrshire (@PSOS_Ayrshire) February 20, 2024

Police Scotland have now arrested and charged a 29-year-old man who is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court in due course.

Earlier, Detective Chief Inspector Ally Semple, of the Major Investigation Team, said officers were assisting the family of Mr Lawson, from Saltcoats, North Ayrshire.

He said: “Officers continue to support Alan’s family at this difficult time.

“They’ve requested their privacy be respected as they try to come to terms with what has happened.”