Two men charged after police find almost £30k of cannabis in flats

Two men have been arrested and charged after police recovered almost £30,000 of drugs at a property.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of £285,000 was recovered by police in Aberdeen.

Officers searched three flats in Market Street on Tuesday, where they found cannabis plants being grown.

Two men, aged 28 and 35, were arrested and charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant Mark Rennie, of the safer cities unit, said: “Anyone who introduces drugs into our communities for their own gain should be in absolutely no doubt that we will rigorously pursue every means possible to disrupt this activity.

“Seizures such as this show our commitment nationally to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“Locally our officers are determined to protect members of the public from this type of criminality, which will not be tolerated in Aberdeen city centre.

“Information and support from members of the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”