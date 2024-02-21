Man injured as firearm discharged By Press Association February 21 2024, 11:46 am February 21 2024, 11:46 am Share Man injured as firearm discharged Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6380994/man-injured-as-firearm-discharged/ Copy Link Police were called to the scene (Police Scotland/PA) A man was taken to hospital after a gun was fired at the door of a property in Stirling. Police were called to a report of a firearm being discharged in Randolph Crescent at around 8.10pm on Monday. A 38-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he was treated for a minor injury and then discharged. Police said that investigations are under way to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.