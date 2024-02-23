Three ‘reckless and deplorable’ street fires being treated as wilful, police say

Fires set in the early hours of Friday morning described as “reckless and deplorable acts” are being treated as wilful, police have confirmed.

Detectives are appealing for information about the fires in a common close and two other rear garden areas of Highholm Street in the Inverclyde town of Port Glasgow at around 1.40am on Friday.

Emergency services attended and a number of occupants were evacuated. Ambulance attended and people were checked over. No-one required hospital treatment.

The fires are being treated as wilful and extensive inquiries are ongoing in the Port Glasgow area to trace whoever is responsible.

Detectives are speaking to people in the local community and gathering CCTV footage from in and around the local area to gain more information on this crime.

Inverclyde Area Commander Chief Inspector Damian Kane said: “This is an absolutely reckless and despicable act that could easily have led to fatalities were it not for the swift actions of colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“I would urge the local community to assist CID in their investigation of this incident by contacting Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0196 of February 23.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.