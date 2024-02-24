Hunt for witnesses after woman, 93, dies following road accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Hunt for witnesses after woman, 93, dies following road accident

By Press Association
Police are keen to trace the occupants of a blue Audi seen in the area at the time of the incident (PA)
A 93-year-old woman has died after a road accident in Broughty Ferry, near Dundee.

The female pedestrian was on Gray Street at its junction with Brook Street when she was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Ranger at about 11.35am on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment but died later.

Police said her next of kin have been informed. The driver of the Ford Ranger was unharmed in the incident.

The road was closed to allow crash investigators to carry out inquiries and the road has since reopened.

Officers are hoping to trace the occupants of a blue Audi seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson of Police Scotland said: “Our inquiries so far have established a blue Audi A3 car was travelling on the opposite roadway (and) passed at the time the incident occurred, and I would ask the occupants of that car to contact us.

“Their information could aid in our investigation.

“I would also ask any other members of the public or motorists who were in the area at the time to get in touch with us with any information they may have, even if it doesn’t seem significant, let us be the judge of that.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1330 of Saturday February 24.