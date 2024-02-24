Hunt for witnesses after woman, 93, dies following road accident

A 93-year-old woman has died after a road accident in Broughty Ferry, near Dundee.

The female pedestrian was on Gray Street at its junction with Brook Street when she was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Ranger at about 11.35am on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment but died later.

Police said her next of kin have been informed. The driver of the Ford Ranger was unharmed in the incident.

The road was closed to allow crash investigators to carry out inquiries and the road has since reopened.

Officers are hoping to trace the occupants of a blue Audi seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson of Police Scotland said: “Our inquiries so far have established a blue Audi A3 car was travelling on the opposite roadway (and) passed at the time the incident occurred, and I would ask the occupants of that car to contact us.

“Their information could aid in our investigation.

“I would also ask any other members of the public or motorists who were in the area at the time to get in touch with us with any information they may have, even if it doesn’t seem significant, let us be the judge of that.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1330 of Saturday February 24.