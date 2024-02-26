No suspicious circumstances in burning body death, police say

The death of a man whose burning body was found in a park in North Lanarkshire is not being treated as suspicious, Police Scotland have said.

The force launched an investigation after the body was found in the park in the Margaret Drive area of Motherwell shortly after 9am on Saturday.

Police initially said the death was being treated as unexplained but on Monday said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Extensive inquiries have been carried out into the death of a man whose body was discovered in the Margaret Drive area of Motherwell, around 9am on Saturday February 24.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however next of kin have been informed of the death.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

“Officers would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as inquiries were carried out in the area.”