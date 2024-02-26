Prisoner swap for Navalny was in final stages before his death, associate says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prisoner swap for Navalny was in final stages before his death, associate says

By Press Association
Alexei Navalny and two US citizens held in Russia were supposed to be swapped for Vadim Krasikov, it is claimed (AP)
An associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said that talks were under way shortly before his death to exchange him for a Russian imprisoned in Germany.

“Alexei Navalny could have been sitting here now, today. It’s not a figure of speech,” Maria Pevchikh, who lives outside Russia, said in a video statement.

She said she received confirmation the talks were in the “final stages” on February 15, the day before Mr Navalny was reported dead.

According to Ms Pevchikh, Mr Navalny and two US citizens held in Russia were supposed to be swapped for Vadim Krasikov.

Tributes to Alexei Navalny near the Russian embassy in Budapest (Denes Erdos/AP)

He was serving a life sentence in Germany for the 2019 killing in Berlin of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen descent.

She did not identify the US citizens that were supposedly part of the deal.

There are several in custody in Russia, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, and Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan, convicted of espionage and serving a long prison sentence.

They and the US government dispute the charges against them.

German officials have refused to comment when asked if there had been any effort by Russia to secure a swap of Krasikov.

US commentator Tucker Carlson earlier this month asked President Vladimir Putin about the prospects of exchanging Mr Gershkovich, and Mr Putin said the Kremlin was open to negotiations.

Mr Navalny was a Russian opposition leader (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

He pointed to a man imprisoned in a “US-allied country” for “liquidating a bandit” who had allegedly killed Russian soldiers during separatist fighting in Chechnya. Mr Putin did not mention names but appeared to refer to Krasikov.

Ms Pevchikh alleged in her video that Mr Putin “wouldn’t tolerate” setting Mr Navalny free and decided to “get rid of the bargaining chip”. She offered no evidence to back that claim.

Asked at a regular news conference in Berlin about the claim by the Mr Navalny team, German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said she could not comment.

Mr Navalny, 47, Russia’s most well-known opposition politician, died on February 16 in an Arctic penal colony while serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges that he rejected as politically motivated.

His family spent a week fighting with the authorities, who reportedly insisted on a secret funeral, before his body was returned to them. Prominent Russians released videos calling on authorities to release the body.

Western nations have hit Russia with more sanctions in response to Mr Navalny’s death as well as for the invasion of Ukraine, which marked its second anniversary on Saturday.

Mr Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on Monday they were looking for a venue for a memorial service later this week.