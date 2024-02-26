Shooting at house which left man injured was ‘targeted attack’, police say

A shooting at a house in Stirling which left a man injured is being treated as a “targeted attack”, police have said.

Officers were called to a report of a firearm being discharged at the door of a house in Randolph Crescent at about 8.10pm on Monday February 19.

A 38-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he was treated for a minor injury and then discharged.

Detective Inspector John Currie, of Stirling police office, said a silver or grey Kia Sportage was seen in Randolph Crescent and nearby Glasgow Road around the time of the shooting.

A car matching this description was found burnt out in Ayr Road, Shotts, North Lanarkshire, at 11.10pm the same evening and is undergoing forensic examination.

Mr Currie said: “We would urge anyone with information on this car or anyone with dash-cam or personal footage to review it and get in touch if you hold any detail on this.”

He added: “Since this incident was reported, we have been carrying out extensive inquiries in and around the local area along with gathering and studying a large amount of CCTV footage.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and are following a number of lines of inquiry.

“We would appreciate any assistance the public can give us in identifying who is responsible for this reckless and dangerous act.

“If you were in the area of Randolph Crescent around 8pm on Monday, February 19, or have information that could assist our investigation, please contact us.”

He said extra police are in the area to reassure the public while the investigation continues.

He added: “Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should contact 101 quoting incident number 3511 of February 19.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”