Second man charged over 36-year-old's death By Press Association February 28 2024, 11:50 am

Alan Lawson, 36, from Saltcoats, died in hospital following the incident in Largs (family handout/Police Scotland/PA)

A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in North Ayrshire.

Alan Lawson, 36, died in hospital on Tuesday February 6 following an alleged assault at a property on Alexander Avenue, Largs, over the weekend of Saturday February 3.

Police Scotland have now arrested and charged a 27-year-old man who is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court in due course.

Last week, the force arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in connection with the death of Mr Lawson, from Saltcoats, North Ayrshire.

He appeared at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Tuesday February 20.