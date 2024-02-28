Second man charged over 36-year-old’s death

A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in North Ayrshire.

Alan Lawson, 36, died in hospital on Tuesday February 6 following an alleged assault at a property on Alexander Avenue, Largs, over the weekend of Saturday February 3.

Police Scotland have now arrested and charged a 27-year-old man who is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court in due course.

Last week, the force arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in connection with the death of Mr Lawson, from Saltcoats, North Ayrshire.

He appeared at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Tuesday February 20.