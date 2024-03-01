Firefighters tackled an average of one wildfire a day in peak season last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters tackled an average of one wildfire a day in peak season last year

By Press Association
Smoke on the Campsie Fells near Fintry which can be seen from Queen’s Park in Glasgow (Lucinda Cameron/PA)
Firefighters in Scotland tackled an average of one wildfire a day during the peak season last year, new data shows.

New statistics from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) show that 133 incidents of wildfire were recorded between March and June 2023, typically the busiest time for wildfires in Scotland.

Of those, 48 wildfires were recorded in the category for the largest area of damage, spreading to more than a hectare each.

More than one third (50) occurred across the Highlands and a further 10 across the Outer Hebrides.

Scottish wildfires warning
Firefighters attending a wildfire which began in Cannich near Inverness on Sunday May 28 2023 (SFRS Handout/PA)

There were also 10 wildfires across Dumfries and Galloway, nine in Fife, eight in North Lanarkshire and seven in Argyll and Bute.

Due to a prolonged dry and warm period in June, multiple wildfires across Scotland occurred simultaneously, involving “hundreds” of firefighters over several weeks, according to the SFRS.

This included two of the largest wildfires recorded last year, at Cannich near Inverness and the Ardnamurchan peninsula in Kinlochmoidart.

Another wildfire, on the Campsie Fells near Fintry, could be seen from Queen’s Park in Glasgow in June.

Helicopters were used to extinguish the most severe blazes, and the public were warned that campfires and “careless behaviour” including failing to properly dispose of cigarettes, could create a hazard.

Crews are notified of risks by the Scottish Wildfire Forum, which issues a wildfire danger assessment to highlight areas most likely to be affected.

During colder months, frost can remove moisture from vegetation leaving it tinder dry, while very warm and dry conditions in spring and summer can leave the ground primed to fuel a fire, and strong winds during either season can cause flames to spread.

Deputy assistant chief officer (DACO) Bruce Farquharson, SFRS wildfire lead, said: “Wildfires are extremely dangerous as they can spread rapidly over many hectares of land. Careless behaviour is often the root cause of wildfires which have the potential to burn for days or weeks, placing a significant drain on our crews.

“With sensible precautions, the public can play a crucial part in preventing wildfires from damaging wildlife, the environment and rural communities.”

He added: “When there is an active wildfire warning in place, we would ask people not to start a fire outdoors.

“Even with the best of intentions, there is still a risk that fire can spread. For example, if you light a campfire and don’t fully extinguish it before you leave, it can have devastating consequences.

“People should also ensure other items such as cigarettes are disposed of safely and responsibly.”