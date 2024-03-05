Scotland has highest rates of long-term sickness in the UK, data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Scotland has highest rates of long-term sickness in the UK, data shows

By Press Association
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Scotland has the highest rates of long-term sickness in the UK, according to statistics which suggest it is “lagging” economically.

The annual report by the Allander Scottish Productivity Index, published ahead of the spring Budget, showed the percentage of economic inactivity between October 2022 and September 2023 due to long-term sickness is 31.7% in Scotland.

The percentage of hours lost to sickness absence rose from 2.1% to 3% in 2022 in Scotland, indicating a significant rise in the short-term, above pre-pandemic levels of 2% in 2019.

Scotland lagged in 10 of the 13 productivity indicators compared with the rest of the UK, despite having the highest percentage of the working-age population with higher education certificates or above (50%), surpassing the UK average of 43.5%, and compared to 43.2% in England, 41/6% in Northern Ireland and 38.6% in Wales.

The report suggested “cautious optimism” of recovery from supply chain disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

Mairi Spowage, director at the Fraser of Allander Institute at the University of Strathclyde, warned of a “worsening of the situation with regard to sickness absence and inactivity” in the past year.

She said there had also been an increase in people claiming disability-related benefits.

Ms Spowage said: “Despite improvements in the openness of the economy over the last two years as it shrugs off the supply chain and trade jolts of Covid-19 and Brexit, the latest index highlights that Scotland’s productivity is still lagging the rest of the UK, mainly down to the strength of London and the South East.

“There’s still plenty of work needed to improve workforce health with the indicators suggesting a worsening of the situation with regard to sickness absence and inactivity in the last year. This is supported by wider evidence, such as the increases in the numbers of people claiming disability-related benefits.

“There is an urgent need to get on top of pandemic legacy issues around long Covid and mental health, and to tackle the long waits for NHS treatment.

“A key plank of the National Strategy for Economic Transformation (NSET) is on getting people back into the jobs market via investment in employability programmes.

“However, despite a 10-year strategy, NSET is already being reviewed and refreshed. Some of the investment needed to support people back into work has often been subject to in-year budget cuts in the last two years.”

Scotland was also said to be facing a “shortage of skills and an ageing population”, putting renewed focus on technology.

Tracy Black, CBI chief strategy officer and devolved nations and regions ambassador, said: “The Scottish Government has a renewed focus on economic growth. Discussions around our country’s potential have gone on for far too long – now is the time to take decisive action as the window narrows on Scotland’s target of achieving net zero by 2045.

“All Scotland’s sectors and regions, and the devolved and UK governments – regardless of their political differences – must work closely together for the benefit of business to achieve sustainable growth. With the spring Budget tomorrow and a general election looming, it is right to move beyond talking about ambitious goals and to take swift action before time runs out.

“The CBI-Fraser of Allander Productivity Index shows a decrease in business R&D spending as a percentage of Scottish GDP. Scottish firms must look at how they can embrace productivity through innovation and technology.

“Our shortage of skills and an ageing population means businesses have to look at other options such as new technology and innovation to make processes more efficient and improve productivity.

“Scotland has a highly educated workforce. We need to make sure they are contributing to sustainable economic growth by cultivating leadership skills, enhancing digital proficiency and integrating new technology.

“We must also provide chances for Scotland’s workforce to upskill and retrain for new industries as we make the switch to net zero, which will improve wages, job security and enhance productivity.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.