Home News World

Lea Seydoux: Being a woman on screen is easier in Europe than it is the US

By Press Association
The April issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from March 7 (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Alexi Lubomirski/PA)
Dune: Part Two star Lea Seydoux has said she finds the US film industry to be “harsh on women” and “being a woman on screen is easier in Europe”.

The French actress, 38, known for her role in the award-winning 2013 film Blue Is The Warmest Colour, spoke to Harper’s Bazaar UK about the way actresses are treated as they age.

She said: “The industry in America… I find it harsh on women.

“It’s hard for women to age. I don’t want to be afraid not to be desirable or to lose my contract.

The actress speaks to Bazaar about pushing herself out of her comfort zone
Lea Seydoux on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Alexi Lubomirski/PA)

“In America it’s economic, and when it becomes a matter of making money, you lose your freedom.

“I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that you have to tick all the boxes. Being a woman on screen is easier in Europe.

“I have more freedom because I’m a European actress, which suits me.

“I’m not trying to be popular, I’m just trying to enjoy myself.

“In America you have to conform. I don’t want to adapt myself to the system, I want the system to adapt to me!”

Lea Seydoux
The actress stars in Dune: Part Two (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Alexi Lubomirski/PA)

Speaking about the films she likes to act in, she said: “It has to be intellectually stimulating.

“Many times I’ve said yes to films and I don’t know what the result will be.

“If I enjoy doing the film, then it’s a success for me.

“I’ve never done a movie for money in my life. Like, never.”

Seydoux stars as Lady Margot Fenring in the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which was released on March 1, and is also playing Gabrielle Monnier in upcoming sci-fi drama The Beast.

The actress from Paris is also known for films including James Bond movie No Time To Die (2021), The French Dispatch (2021) and Midnight In Paris (2011).

The April issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from March 7.