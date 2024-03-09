Teenager taken to Glasgow hospital with stab wounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Teenager taken to Glasgow hospital with stab wounds

By Press Association
Police Scotland have launched an investigation after the 13-year-old was found with stab wounds (Joe Giddens/PA)
A 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in Glasgow with stab wounds.

Police are probing the serious assault near the Queen’s Drive area of the city’s south side.

The teenager was discovered near the junction with Victoria Road at around 8.30pm on Friday March 8.

The investigation so far has revealed the boy was walking near to Queen’s Park where an altercation took place, but inquiries remain ongoing.

Emergency services were called and the 13-year-old was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers are now appealing for information, particularly around groups of youths gathering in the park or seen in the local area around the time of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Palmer said: “We have a team of officers working on this investigation and extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

“Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door-to-door inquiries are also being carried out.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

“I would like to reassure the community that officers are working to trace whoever is responsible.

“We believe the area was busy at the time and I am keen to speak to anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam, doorbell, or any other footage that they think would assist the inquiry.

“If you were in the area, and can help with our investigation or saw what happened, then please get in touch.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3574 of March 8.