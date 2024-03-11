Police respond to report of domestic abuse every eight minutes, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police respond to report of domestic abuse every eight minutes, figures show

By Press Association
Requests to the disclosure scheme for domestic abuse in Scotland increased by 23.5% overall compared to the same period (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Requests to the disclosure scheme for domestic abuse in Scotland increased by 23.5% overall compared to the same period (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Police Scotland are responding to a report of domestic abuse around every eight minutes, new figures have shown.

Nearly 65,000 such calls are attended a year, with the most serious crimes investigated by the domestic abuse taskforce, according to the force.

From April to December 2023, some 46,195 domestic incidents were reported and 26,300 crimes recorded, statistics showed.

The number of crimes recorded is a drop of 5.1% (1,399 crimes) compared to the same period in 2022 and is down 8.7% (2,511 crimes) compared to the five-year mean.

The number of domestic incidents reported between April and December last year increased by 2% (892 incidents) compared to the same period in 2022, police said.

Four abusers were given orders of lifelong restriction – meaning they will be continually monitored after release from prison due to the risk they pose to the public – as part of their sentence in the past year.

Since April 1 2023, some 43 offenders have been sentenced to a total of 272 years in prison after being convicted of a total of 364 domestic abuse offences against 139 victims, including physical, sexual, emotional and financial harm.

Sentencing included non-harassment orders (NHOs) totalling 1,119 years, including 21 indefinite NHOs for abuse.

Of the crimes recorded, 1,505 were logged under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act, a 13.2% increase (175 crimes) on the previous year.

Requests to the disclosure scheme for domestic abuse in Scotland (DSDAS) increased by 23.5% overall compared to the same period.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sam Faulds, head of public protection, Police Scotland, said: “These are significant outcomes for victims, the result of that first step taken to tell someone, an officer or a support worker, of the abuse they have suffered.

“Our domestic abuse taskforce takes on the most complex, challenging and sensitive inquiries often involving multiple victims who have suffered years of abuse, whether physical, sexual, emotional and financial.

“We understand how difficult it can be for people to report abuse, to revisit a painful past. It is really important people understand that they are not alone, help is available.

“Society is changing. Domestic abuse in all its forms is now recognised and not ignored. Ultimately, we are working, with partners, to prevent domestic abuse and to reduce the harm it causes.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a priority for Police Scotland. Every officer is trained to deal with domestic incidents and to identify the full range of abuse that offenders use to control, coerce and instil fear in victims.

“If you are a victim of domestic abuse, or are concerned that someone you know is a victim, then please report to Police Scotland or through one of our partner agencies. We will take action and we will investigate.”