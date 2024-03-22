Rare Georgian display to mark gallery’s reopening following 18 month closure

Several rare Georgian items and paintings, including a sword made for King George IV are to go on display in the Scottish capital.

In a new exhibition, named Style and Society: Dressing the Georgians, the items will mark the reopening of The King’s Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, formerly known as the Queen’s Gallery.

It had closed for 18 months for essential maintenance work, but reopened with the new exhibition on Friday.

The display will feature works on the clothing and items worn and used from King George I’s accession in 1714, to the death of George IV in 1830.

An item of clothing worn by the Georgians, which will be on dispay at The King’s Palace exhibition (RCT/PA)

The ornate broadsword sword on display marks George IV’s 1822 visit to Edinburgh, made of blued steel inlaid with gold and decorated with Scottish emblems, a belt and a dirk.

A full-length portrait by Thomas Gainsborough of Queen Charlotte is also on display.

Other works include a portrait of Prince Octavius, 13th child of George III and Queen Charlotte, and several other paintings, clothing and jewellery will be on display.

A pair of shoes that would have been worn in the Georgian era, set to go on display at the exhibition (RCT/PA)

Anna Reynolds, curator of Style & Society: Dressing The Georgians, said: “The 18th century was an incredibly innovative period, and the Georgians were responsible for ushering in many of the cultural trends we recognise today.

“From the rising influence of practical working-class dress to the practice of recycling and reusing fabric wherever possible, fashion from this period tells a broader story about what was happening in society.

“It is fascinating just how much we can learn from the paintings, clothing, and accessories on display.

“And, thanks to our new scheme of £1 tickets, we are looking forward to sharing it with as many people as possible”.

Tickets can be purchased at www.rct.uk