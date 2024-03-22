Rare Georgian display to mark gallery’s reopening following 18 month closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare Georgian display to mark gallery’s reopening following 18 month closure

By Press Association
A picture of a broadsword set to go on display at the upcoming exhibition (RCT/PA)
A picture of a broadsword set to go on display at the upcoming exhibition (RCT/PA)

Several rare Georgian items and paintings, including a sword made for King George IV are to go on display in the Scottish capital.

In a new exhibition, named Style and Society: Dressing the Georgians, the items will mark the reopening of The King’s Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, formerly known as the Queen’s Gallery.

It had closed for 18 months for essential maintenance work, but reopened with the new exhibition on Friday.

The display will feature works on the clothing and items worn and used from King George I’s accession in 1714, to the death of George IV in 1830.

An item of clothing worn by the Georgians, which will be on dispay at The King’s Palace exhibition (RCT/PA)

The ornate broadsword sword on display marks George IV’s 1822 visit to Edinburgh, made of blued steel inlaid with gold and decorated with Scottish emblems, a belt and a dirk.

A full-length portrait by Thomas Gainsborough of Queen Charlotte is also on display.

Other works include a portrait of Prince Octavius, 13th child of George III and Queen Charlotte, and several other paintings, clothing and jewellery will be on display.

A pair of shoes that would have been worn in the Georgian era, set to go on display at the exhibition (RCT/PA)

Anna Reynolds, curator of Style & Society: Dressing The Georgians, said: “The 18th century was an incredibly innovative period, and the Georgians were responsible for ushering in many of the cultural trends we recognise today.

“From the rising influence of practical working-class dress to the practice of recycling and reusing fabric wherever possible, fashion from this period tells a broader story about what was happening in society.

“It is fascinating just how much we can learn from the paintings, clothing, and accessories on display.

“And, thanks to our new scheme of £1 tickets, we are looking forward to sharing it with as many people as possible”.

Tickets can be purchased at www.rct.uk