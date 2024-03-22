Survivors detail massacre ‘by security forces’ in Burkina Faso village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Survivors detail massacre ‘by security forces’ in Burkina Faso village

By Press Association
A mural at Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso (AP)
A farmer has documented a massacre which took place in a Burkina Faso village.

The 32-year-old took a series of photos in the central village in Namentenga province after security forces launched an attack on November 5 last year, killing more than a dozen of his relatives.

The images the anonymous man took showed women who had been killed with babies wrapped against their bodies, lifeless children intertwined together, and a two-month-old child lying face-up on the ground with puppies crawling on his tiny frame.

The troops came with mounted pickup trucks, guns and drones, the farmer said.

He said he hid in a neighbour’s compound and took a series of photos before fleeing the next morning.

Dozens more people were killed that day in Zaongo village, according to the farmer’s account and that of two other survivors, as well as a UN report citing government figures.

The images the man sent to reporters and the interviews with the three survivors are rare first-hand accounts amid a stark increase in civilian killings by Burkina Faso’s security forces as the junta struggles to beat back a growing jihadi insurgency and attacks citizens under the guise of counter-terrorism.

Most attacks – including the killing of children by soldiers at a military base last year, uncovered in an AP investigation – go unpunished and unreported in a nation run by a repressive leadership that silences perceived dissidents.

More than 20,000 people have been killed since jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the so-called Islamic State group first hit the West African nation nine years ago, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a US-based non-profit.

The fighting has divided a once peaceful population, blockaded dozens of cities and led to two military coups.

Burkina Faso’s government spokesman did not respond to requests for comment about the November 5 attack.

Previously, officials had denied killing civilians and claimed jihadis often disguise themselves as soldiers.

The three survivors told AP they are certain the men were security forces, not jihadis. They describe them wearing military uniforms, one with a Burkina Faso flag fastened to him.

The farmer saw a helicopter flying toward the village in the attack’s aftermath – those are used solely by the military, not insurgents.

The United Nations urged the government to investigate, hold those responsible accountable, and compensate victims, said Seif Magango, of the UN Human Rights Office.

Burkina Faso’s prosecutor’s office said it opened an investigation. Four months later, survivors said they have had no news.