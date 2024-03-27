Five men charged after £2.3m of cannabis seized

Five people have been charged after police seized more than £2.3 million of cannabis in a town in the Borders.

Police Scotland said significant quantities of the drug were recovered when officers executed search warrants at two properties on Channel Street in Galashiels on Tuesday morning.

Five men aged between 26 and 63 have been arrested and charged and will appear in court in due course.

Police said inquiries are continuing in the area and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Barry Roebuck, from Galashiels CID, said: “Taking drugs off the street is a priority for Police Scotland and information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”