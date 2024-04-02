Family of pedestrian killed in crash thank medics

The family of a pedestrian who died following a collision in Aberdeenshire have thanked people who helped at the scene.

Tracey Ann Giles, 52, died nearly a week after she was involved in a crash on the A93 between Aberdeen to Braemar, in Aberdeenshire.

Ms Giles suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash with a white Renault Twingo on March 24 around 7.20pm near Milton of Crathes.

No other injuries were reported, and Ms Giles, from Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, died on March 30 in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Ms Giles’ sister said in a statement: “Tracey will be much missed by everyone who knew her. We would like to thank everyone who was there on the night and helped Tracey.

“We are forever grateful to whoever went to the get defibrillator for her and to the medical staff who have showed compassion and kindness in caring for Tracey and looking after me during this difficult time.

“We are still trying to come to terms with what has happened and we are asking for privacy at this time.”

Road Policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and everyone involved at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2979 of Sunday, March 24 2024.”