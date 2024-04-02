Family of pedestrian killed in crash thank medics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of pedestrian killed in crash thank medics

By Press Association
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where Tracey Ann Giles died after a car crash on the A93 (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
The family of a pedestrian who died following a collision in Aberdeenshire have thanked people who helped at the scene.

Tracey Ann Giles, 52, died nearly a week after she was involved in a crash on the A93 between Aberdeen to Braemar, in Aberdeenshire.

Ms Giles suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash with a white Renault Twingo on March 24 around 7.20pm near Milton of Crathes.

No other injuries were reported, and Ms Giles, from Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, died on March 30 in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Ms Giles’ sister said in a statement: “Tracey will be much missed by everyone who knew her. We would like to thank everyone who was there on the night and helped Tracey.

“We are forever grateful to whoever went to the get defibrillator for her and to the medical staff who have showed compassion and kindness in caring for Tracey and looking after me during this difficult time.

“We are still trying to come to terms with what has happened and we are asking for privacy at this time.”

Road Policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and everyone involved at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2979 of Sunday, March 24 2024.”