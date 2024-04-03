Couple to spend 60 days at sea in charity row around Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple to spend 60 days at sea in charity row around Britain

By Press Association
Allan Lipp and Mhairi Ross will attempt to circumnavigate the UK in the rowing boat (handout/PA)
Allan Lipp and Mhairi Ross will attempt to circumnavigate the UK in the rowing boat (handout/PA)

A Scottish couple are setting sail on a world record-breaking rowing challenge to raise money for life-saving charities.

Allan Lipp and Mhairi Ross, known as Stormy and Steth, are hoping to circumnavigate Great Britain by rowing boat.

The challenge, titled the Long Row Home, is part of efforts to raise funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

The charities are close to the couple’s hearts, with Mr Lipp a coxswain of the Wick lifeboat and Ms Ross a paramedic with the Scottish Ambulance Service and a volunteer navigator with the RNLI.

With a combined 35 years of seagoing experience, the couple will depart Wick, in Caithness, in May to spend about 60 days at sea on the 2,000 nautical mile journey.

Mr Lipp said it will be a “huge challenge”, but one the couple are looking forward to.

To achieve the record, the pair will be completely unassisted and will be unable to touch land or accept provisions throughout the journey.

They will have to rely on their carefully packed supplies stowed on board, along with a desalinator unit to produce drinking water.

Their carbon-fibre rowing vessel measures just seven metres from bow to stern.

Ms Ross said: “Our journey is about pushing boundaries and testing our limits. First and foremost, we need to be physically fit for the challenge so we are maintaining a strict training schedule alongside our busy jobs and all the other preparations that are necessary before we set off.

“We very much appreciate all the support that we have had to date. Every contribution, large or small, makes a real difference, so now we are looking to others to join us on this adventure as we strive to make history and support the life-saving work of the RNLI and SCAA.”

More than £2,000 of the couple’s £30,000 target has already been raised. Donations can be made at https://justgiving.com/team/stormyandsteth.