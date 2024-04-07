Rare copy of Oor Wullie annual expected to sell for thousands at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare copy of Oor Wullie annual expected to sell for thousands at auction

By Press Association
McTear’s valuer Stewart Atkinson with the annual (McTear’s Auctioneers/PA)
McTear’s valuer Stewart Atkinson with the annual (McTear’s Auctioneers/PA)

A rare comic book “recognised across the world” is to go under the hammer next week and is expected to sell for thousands.

An Oor Wullie No 1 annual from 1941 is expected to sell for between £2,000 and £3,000 at McTear’s pop culture, annuals, toys and more auction on Wednesday at 10am.

The book is part of a huge single collection of Oor Wullie, Broons and Andy Capp annuals and memorabilia stretching from the 1940s through to the present day.

It is hoped the full collection will rake in between £10,000 and £15,000.

Amassed over a lifetime by the late Falkirk football programme collector, Frank Hulett, the collection details the evolution of both Oor Wullie and The Broons through the decades.

The front cover of the first ever Oor Wullie annual, drawn by DC Thomson illustrator Dudley Watkins, displays the famous image of Wullie on his bucket, dressed in his trademark denim dungarees and tackety boots.

Other items to go under auction include an Oor Wullie No 1 annual from 1942, which is estimated to bring in around £1,500, and a Broons annual, which auctioneers believe will sell for between £400 and £600.

Commenting on the auction, McTear’s specialist James Bruce said: “Oor Wullie’s iconic steel bucket is recognised across the world, with generations of comic fans growing up enjoying the antics of Wullie and his pals every week in the pages of the Sunday Post.

“Along with The Broons, the Oor Wullie annual remains a must-have Christmas gift for fans of all ages, and I have no doubt that the huge interest in these iconic characters will ensure a very lively sale on the April 10.”