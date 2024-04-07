Rare copy of Oor Wullie annual expected to sell for thousands at auction

A rare comic book “recognised across the world” is to go under the hammer next week and is expected to sell for thousands.

An Oor Wullie No 1 annual from 1941 is expected to sell for between £2,000 and £3,000 at McTear’s pop culture, annuals, toys and more auction on Wednesday at 10am.

The book is part of a huge single collection of Oor Wullie, Broons and Andy Capp annuals and memorabilia stretching from the 1940s through to the present day.

It is hoped the full collection will rake in between £10,000 and £15,000.

Amassed over a lifetime by the late Falkirk football programme collector, Frank Hulett, the collection details the evolution of both Oor Wullie and The Broons through the decades.

The front cover of the first ever Oor Wullie annual, drawn by DC Thomson illustrator Dudley Watkins, displays the famous image of Wullie on his bucket, dressed in his trademark denim dungarees and tackety boots.

Other items to go under auction include an Oor Wullie No 1 annual from 1942, which is estimated to bring in around £1,500, and a Broons annual, which auctioneers believe will sell for between £400 and £600.

Commenting on the auction, McTear’s specialist James Bruce said: “Oor Wullie’s iconic steel bucket is recognised across the world, with generations of comic fans growing up enjoying the antics of Wullie and his pals every week in the pages of the Sunday Post.

“Along with The Broons, the Oor Wullie annual remains a must-have Christmas gift for fans of all ages, and I have no doubt that the huge interest in these iconic characters will ensure a very lively sale on the April 10.”