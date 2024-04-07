Sophie Ingle steps down as captain of Wales after nine-year stint

Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle has stepped down as captain of Wales after nine years in the role.

The 32-year-old, who has won 136 international caps, led her country in their first match under new manager Rhian Wilkinson, Friday’s 4-0 Euro 2025 qualifier win over Croatia.

Canadian Wilkinson is yet to announce Ingle’s successor, with her side set to continue their qualifying campaign on Tuesday against Kosovo.

After nine years in the role, Sophie Ingle has stepped down as Cymru captain. Diolch am bopeth @sophieingle01 ❤️#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/KgI0mzCIra — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) April 7, 2024

“It has been the best nine years, representing my country and leading this group of girls out,” Ingle said.

“It has been such a career high and one I will never forget.

“I think it is the right time for me, for the team and moving forward, that I pass on the captain’s armband.”

Ingle was appointed national team skipper in February 2015 by former manager Jayne Ludlow and retained the role under Gemma Grainger.

Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson is searching for a new captain (Nick Potts/PA)

She took the armband from Wales’ most-capped player, Jess Fishlock.

“Being Wales captain has probably made me the person I am today,” continued Ingle.

“When I got that armband I was 23, I was a shy little girl who didn’t really speak to the team. That really gave me the power to speak to the girls and develop those relationships.

“I think there’s numerous players within this team now who are ready for it, who are ready for that responsibility.”