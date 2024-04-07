Recruitment deteriorated sharply in March, survey shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Recruitment deteriorated sharply in March, survey shows

By Press Association
The latest Royal Bank of Scotland Report on Jobs highlights ‘sustained deterioration’ in permanent job adverts (PA)
Job vacancies in Scotland have reduced over the course of eight months, a report has found.

The latest Royal Bank of Scotland Report on Jobs survey, compiled by S&P Global, highlights “sustained deterioration” in permanent job adverts across Scotland during March, with recruiters noting an eighth consecutive monthly fall in the number of staff vacancies last month.

Demand for both permanent and temporary workers deteriorated sharply for the eighth successive month, the bank warned, describing pressures on salaries and hourly wages as “historically muted”, with pay recording the weakest increase in more than three years.

The rate of decline eased from February, but the number of people placed in permanent roles fell rapidly, the data shows.

A sixth successive monthly rise in temporary candidate availability was recorded across Scotland last month.

Across the UK, temporary placements were the lowest they have been since July 2020 – though temporary staff wages rose at the end of the first quarter of the year, RBS said.

Labour shortages and increased efforts to secure qualified candidates created “upward pressure on pay”, according to experts, who said new starters were recruited on better salaries last month.

Scottish private sector output
The data comes in the latest Royal Bank of Scotland Report on Jobs survey (Yui Mok/PA)

Fewer vacancies, companies looking to cost-cut and increased market uncertainty meant Scottish recruiters recorded a fourth consecutive monthly fall in permanent staff appointments last month.

The fastest drop in demand for temporary staff in March was in the “executive and professional” sectors in Scotland, followed by hotel and catering, but March data revealed a fall in permanent candidate availability in Scotland, thereby extending the current run of decrease to 38 months, the bank said.

The supply of permanent staff expanded across the UK as a whole, but fell in Scotland in March.

Permanent placements also fell at the UK level, although at a “softer pace” than that seen in Scotland.

Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The Scottish labour market continued to exhibit weakness which has now existed for the most part of the last one-and-a-half years.

“Latest survey data highlighted that uncertainty regarding the outlook and firms looking to cut expenses impeded hiring activity.

“Additionally, demand for both permanent and short-term workers worsened for the eighth successive month, with recruiters recording fewer jobs available across Scotland.

“Meanwhile, though scarcity of suitably-skilled labour drove a further increase in permanent starting salaries during March, worsening hiring conditions meant pressures on pay eased.

“The rates of both starting salary and hourly wage inflation trended below their respective long-run averages.”