Crews still in attendance at recycling centre that burst into flames on Monday

Residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed as crews continue to tackle a recycling centre fire.

Firefighters have tackled the blaze at Byrehill Place, Kilwinning, since Monday evening.

Six fire engines and a height appliance went to the scene after the alarm was raised at 10.05pm on Monday.

Police advised residents in the North Ayrshire town to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The latest update from North Ayrshire Council: Our North Ayrshire Health & Social Care Partnership is working to contact residents in the vicinity to advise them to continue to stay in & close doors. We're also arranging help to get food, medicines & other essentials to residents, which will be delivered by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

On Wednesday morning, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were still appliances at the scene.

There are no reports of any casualties.

At its height, around 40 firefighters were mobilised.

On Tuesday at around 6.45PM, area commander Jim Quinn said: “We continue to work with the recycling centre and partner agencies to minimise the disruption to the local community and will continue to provide updates.

“While smoke continues to be visible, we would ask that residents remain at home, and keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.

“If travelling through smoke, motorists should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed.”