Sunak denies ‘failure of leadership’ after Wragg ‘voluntarily’ gave up Tory whip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak denies ‘failure of leadership’ after Wragg ‘voluntarily’ gave up Tory whip

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended his response to the revelations about MP William Wragg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended his response to the revelations about MP William Wragg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak has denied displaying a “failure of leadership” after an MP was left to “voluntarily” relinquish the Conservative whip following his admission he shared colleagues’ personal phone numbers with a suspected scammer.

The Prime Minister was challenged on his response to revelations that William Wragg had been targeted in a so-called “honeytrap” scandal after resisting calls to take action over the former Tory’s behaviour.

The MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester last week admitted giving his colleagues’ numbers to someone on a dating app because he feared intimate images of himself would be leaked after he got caught up in a parliamentary sexting scam.

He resigned from his roles leading the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and as vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee, and chose to surrender the Conservative whip in the wake of the scandal.

Mr Sunak was asked by a caller during a phone-in on LBC on Wednesday whether he had shown a “complete lack and failure of leadership” by allowing Mr Wragg to “sack himself”.

The Prime Minister replied: “No, well… As you know, that particular incident is being looked at by two different police forces at the moment so there’s a limit to what I can say specifically about that.”

He added: “There are wider things happening and he (Mr Wragg) rightly apologised for what happened, and it’s a good reminder to everyone, but particularly people in public life, to obviously be careful about unsolicited messages they get.

“There’s lots of bad actors, as we’re seeing around the world, who are trying to cause damage to our democratic processes.”

Asked why he had waited for Mr Wragg to voluntarily give up the Tory whip rather than removing it, Mr Sunak said: “There’s a police investigation that’s happening. It’s important that we work through these things in due time.

“The important thing here is that we let the police investigations run their course.”

During a visit to Horsham later in the day, the PM was asked whether he regretted backing the MP, to which he responded: “As I said, he’s rightly apologised for what he’s done.”

William Wragg comments
William Wragg gave up the Tory whip on Tuesday after sharing colleagues’ personal phone numbers with a suspected scammer (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Pressed on critics branding the response a sign of weakness, Mr Sunak said: “People can judge me if they want to judge me on that, that’s fine, I accept that.”

The Prime Minister sought to turn the focus on to Angela Rayner by hitting out at the controversy that has dogged Labour in recent weeks over the deputy leader’s tax affairs.

“When it comes to weakness, I know Keir Starmer still hasn’t answered any questions properly about what’s going on with Angela Rayner,” he said.

“When it comes to me and my affairs, people are very happy to ask lots of questions, including Angela Rayner herself.”

Ms Rayner has faced repeated questions from the Tories over whether she should have paid capital gains tax on the 2015 sale of her home due to confusion over whether it was her principal residence.

She has said she received professional advice which was “categoric that I do not owe any capital gains tax on that”, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the Conservatives are “chasing a smear” over the story.