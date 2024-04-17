Railways get £2 billion investment to become ‘resilient’ against climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Railways get £2 billion investment to become ‘resilient’ against climate change

By Press Association
A ScotRail train waiting at the platform at Edinburgh’s Waverley station (Jane Barlow/PA)
A ScotRail train waiting at the platform at Edinburgh’s Waverley station (Jane Barlow/PA)

Plans have been revealed to make railway infrastructure in Scotland more “resilient” against climate change with investment of nearly £2 billion.

Published jointly by Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail under the umbrella term Scotland’s Railway, the plans cover between April 2024 to March 2029 and outline investment expected to take place.

The 109-page Climate Ready Plan also includes additional climate science and “adaptation capabilities” to strengthen the industry’s decision-making, as well as potential development for a longer-term strategy for managing climate change.

Autumn weather Nov 18th 2022
The Forth Bridge during flooding in Scotland in November 2022, as the country becomes warmer and wetter (Katharine Hay/PA Wire)

Scotland has become warmer and wetter in recent years and this is expected to continue, prompting mitigation efforts from transport authorities.

In total £1.9 billion will be spent in the next five years, including more than £400 million towards “resilience” from extreme weather.

The breakdown of expenditure includes £100 million on earthworks, £100 million on drainage as well as other lineside infrastructure, and more than £40 million on structures like bridges and tunnels.

Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland’s director of engineering and asset management, said: “We know that our climate is changing at an unprecedented rate, and that this is having an impact on Scotland’s Railway.

“In our current climate – which is already warmer and wetter – we know extreme weather events can impact our railway in a way that causes disruption for our customers.

“Our plan will look at how we can implement new and improved climate science and adaptation capabilities that will strengthen our decision-making processes and help us manage our changing climate in the future.”

David Lister, safety and sustainability director for ScotRail, said: “Our vision is to deliver a safe, sustainable, inclusive and accessible railway for Scotland.

“Climate resilience is a strategic priority, and this plan will keep track and train working together to ensure Scotland’s Railway is adapting to the impacts of climate change while targeting actions that enable the continued safe operation of the railway and reduce the disruption climate change can cause.”

Jonny Casey, head of climate ready leadership at sustainability charity Sniffer and manager of the Adaptation Scotland programme, said: “Our climate is changing – some of these changes are avoidable, other consequences are now unavoidable. We need to adapt to live well with present and future impacts.

“This work will help ensure the railways are able to adapt our changing climate as well as inspiring action from peers and partners across Scotland through Network Rail’s membership of the Adaptation Scotland Public Sector Climate Adaptation Network.”