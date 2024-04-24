Two officers taken to hospital after police car in crash during pursuit

Two police officers were taken to hospital after their vehicle was involved in a crash with a van during a pursuit.

The police vehicle was in pursuit of a black Volkswagen Golf in Princes Street in Perth when the collision with a van happened at around 2.35pm on Tuesday

Police said the two officers in the vehicle were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

The Volkswagen Golf was later found abandoned nearby.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage of the Volkswagen Golf to contact them as investigations continue.

Inspector Michelle Burns from Road Policing said: “We understand that the Volkswagen Golf was seen driving erratically in various areas in Perth on Tuesday and are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

“We would particularly like to hear from any motorists with dash-cam footage of the vehicle from April 23.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2004 of Tuesday April 23 2024.

Princes Street, between Canal Street and Victoria Street were closed for investigations following the incident.