Police investigate death of 74-year-old cyclist

Police are appealing for information as they investigate the death of a man who came off his bike.

The 74-year-old was found injured beside his bicycle in MacDonald Drive at the junction with Milton Drive in Kilmarnock at around 10.30am on Friday April 19.

He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in the Ayrshire town, where he died later that day.

The incident was reported to police on Tuesday and they launched an investigation as they try to piece together what happened.

Sergeant Brian Simpson, of the Road Policing Unit at Irvine, said officers are carrying out inquiries to establish how the man came about his injuries.

He said: “We are working to gather information that will assist us in establishing the circumstances and I would urge anyone who was in the area of Milton Drive on Friday morning to please contact us as soon as possible.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam to check their footage for anything that may assist our ongoing inquiries.”