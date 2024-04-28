Child, three, injured in collision with car

A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital seriously injured after she was struck by a car in a McDonald’s car park.

The collision, which involved a Land Rover Discovery, happened near the Broxden Roundabout in Perth between 3pm and 3.40pm on Friday.

Police said the child was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary with a serious leg injury and was later released.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Police Constable Oliver Pink said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“This is a busy car park and we are keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have seen what happened.

“Please also check dash-cam footage to see if there is anything that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2783 of Friday, April 26.