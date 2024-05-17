Police appeal for witnesses after man, 30, is stabbed in field

A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed while walking in a field.

The 30-year-old man was in a field behind Murroch Avenue in Dumbarton when someone came up from behind and assaulted him at about 10.30am on Thursday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to stab wounds.

Medical staff describe his condition as serious.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Constable John Pryde said: “The victim did not see the person who assaulted him and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the surrounding area at the time and noticed anything suspicious to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1135 of Thursday May 16.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”