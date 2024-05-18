86-year-old pedestrian critically injured in car collision

An 86-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car.

Police were called to Stamperland Crescent at the Clarkston Toll roundabout in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire at around 5.20pm on Friday.

The pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The 54-year-old driving the Mercedes involved in the incident was not injured.

Sergeant Scott Gourlay appealed for witnesses, adding: “If anyone has a dash-cam, please pass on any relevant footage to us as it could assist us in establishing the full circumstances of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number 3034 of May 17.