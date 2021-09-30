Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
News / UK

Sir Patrick Vallance to feature on Radio 4’s Day of the Scientist

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:25 pm
(Alberto Pezzali/PA)
(Alberto Pezzali/PA)

Sir Patrick Vallance will reflect on the role science has played over the course of the pandemic during an interview marking Radio 4’s Day of the Scientist.

The Government’s chief scientific adviser will be among the special guests on the station’s science takeover day, which will be held on October 12.

The station will also be celebrating the 10th anniversary of its science programme, The Life Scientific, with an hour-long special edition.

Coronavirus – Fri Jan 22, 2021
(Leon Neal/PA)

In an extended interview from 8-9pm with The Life Scientific’s presenter Jim Al-Khalili, Sir Patrick will discuss his role within the Government and science’s relationship to politics.

He will also reflect on how the pandemic has changed science, the place of the scientist in everyday society and the key scientific challenges ahead, including how to achieve carbon net-zero and preserve the diversity of species.

They will also discuss how the UK can capitalise on its scientific expertise and ethical questions about scientific innovation to ensure it is harnessed for the benefit of our society.

The day will begin with the Today programme examining if there are enough scientists in the right places, such as in politics, media and other key parts of public life.

Woman’s Hour will also have a science-centred episode looking at whether engagement in science is affected when the scientist is a woman, while also looking at topics like issues of trust in science.

The science-focused day will end with Inside Health, exploring the potential the development and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine has unlocked for other diseases.

Mohit Bakaya, controller of Radio 4, said: “The scientist has taken centre stage during this pandemic and our understanding of both the value of what scientists do as well as how science works has been significantly enhanced.

“Following on from this, I want Radio 4’s Day of the Scientist to be a deep dive into the many issues that emerge out of the pandemic, but also an exploration of how science, education, politics and the media will have to evolve together if we are to face the challenges of the future.

“I am also thrilled to able to use the day to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the brilliant Life Scientific and feature the first in-depth broadcast interview with Sir Patrick Vallance since the pandemic began.”

