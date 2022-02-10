Heritage craftspeople to hone their skills for Charles in new TV show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Amateur craftspeople from across the UK will hone their skills and present their work to the Prince of Wales as part of an upcoming series on Sky.

Hosted by comedian Jim Moir, The Prince’s Master Crafters: The Next Generation will see six contestants displaying their skills in woodcarving, blacksmithing, weaving, stained glass and more.

They will be joined by some of the country’s leading crafts experts – including textile artist Rezia Wahid, stone carver Zoe Wilson and decorative plaster worker Johanna Welsh – who will set them a new task each week.

The seven-part series is produced by Spun Gold TV and Motion Content Group, and backed by The Prince’s Foundation, which advocates for the preservation of heritage skills through programmes at various sites around the country.

The final episode will see the crafters visit Dumfries House in Ayrshire, home of the foundation, to seek inspiration for their final showcase pieces.

They will then take part in a graduation as they present their works to Charles at his private residence, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

The pieces will then be displayed at the foundation’s new training base at Highgrove.

Highgrove House in Gloucestershire (GAP Photos/Highgrove – A Butler/Highgrove Enterprises/PA)

Director of Sky Arts, Phil Edgar-Jones said: “Over the last two years many of us have taken up artistic pursuits and more people are getting into crafts – from stained glass to woodcarving and everything in between.

“The Prince of Wales has championed those traditional crafts for many years, so it feels like there’s no better time to showcase the brilliant skills of this cohort of crafters.

“And with Jim Moir at the helm guiding us through the show, it promises to be an entertaining and enlightening delight.”

Daniela Neumann, managing director of Spun Gold TV, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Sky Arts for the first time on this wonderful series.

“The talent out there in the UK is astounding and it’s a real honour to be working with HRH The Prince of Wales to champion these amazing craftspeople.”