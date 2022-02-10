Heritage craftspeople to hone their skills for Charles in new TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heritage craftspeople to hone their skills for Charles in new TV show

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 3:17 pm
The Prince’s Foundation advocates for the preservation of heritage skills (Peter Cziborra/PA)
Amateur craftspeople from across the UK will hone their skills and present their work to the Prince of Wales as part of an upcoming series on Sky.

Hosted by comedian Jim Moir, The Prince’s Master Crafters: The Next Generation will see six contestants displaying their skills in woodcarving, blacksmithing, weaving, stained glass and more.

They will be joined by some of the country’s leading crafts experts – including textile artist Rezia Wahid, stone carver Zoe Wilson and decorative plaster worker Johanna Welsh – who will set them a new task each week.

The seven-part series is produced by Spun Gold TV and Motion Content Group, and backed by The Prince’s Foundation, which advocates for the preservation of heritage skills through programmes at various sites around the country.

The final episode will see the crafters visit Dumfries House in Ayrshire, home of the foundation, to seek inspiration for their final showcase pieces.

They will then take part in a graduation as they present their works to Charles at his private residence, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

The pieces will then be displayed at the foundation’s new training base at Highgrove.

Highgrove gardens
Highgrove House in Gloucestershire (GAP Photos/Highgrove – A Butler/Highgrove Enterprises/PA)

Director of Sky Arts, Phil Edgar-Jones said: “Over the last two years many of us have taken up artistic pursuits and more people are getting into crafts – from stained glass to woodcarving and everything in between.

“The Prince of Wales has championed those traditional crafts for many years, so it feels like there’s no better time to showcase the brilliant skills of this cohort of crafters.

“And with Jim Moir at the helm guiding us through the show, it promises to be an entertaining and enlightening delight.”

Daniela Neumann, managing director of Spun Gold TV, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Sky Arts for the first time on this wonderful series.

“The talent out there in the UK is astounding and it’s a real honour to be working with HRH The Prince of Wales to champion these amazing craftspeople.”

