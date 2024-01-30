EuroMillions players urged to check tickets as £1m prize remains unclaimed

EuroMillions players have been urged to check if they are the winner of a £1 million prize which has yet to be claimed.

The winning ticket for the draw on January 16 was bought in Shropshire, the National Lottery said.

The ticket holder has until July 14 to claim their prize, which was won as part of the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker game that guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in the Shropshire district for the draw on 16 January, it’s time to look everywhere – in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces – and check your tickets.

“Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through? We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket holder and pay out their life-changing prize – imagine the possibilities for them.

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

The ticket has the code XFKD 58687. If the prize is not claimed before the deadline, the money will go towards supporting National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket but who believes they have a genuine claim can still submit a claim in writing within 30 days of the draw.