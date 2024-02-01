Malaria vaccine is highly effective in young children, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malaria vaccine is highly effective in young children, study suggests

By Press Association
A malaria vaccine is highly effective among the youngest children, a study found (Nick Potts/PA)
A malaria vaccine which has been developed with the help of Oxford University scientists is up to 78% effective in the youngest children, new data suggests.

Last year the R21/Matrix-M vaccine was recommended for use by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

New data from a phase 3 trial in African children confirms the jab is effective and safe.

Researchers immunised more than 4,800 young children in a trial in Burkina Faso, Kenya, Mali and Tanzania and found on average 78% efficacy in the five to 17-month age group over the first year.

The experts say that so far no other vaccine has reported more than 55% effectiveness in the same age group.

According to the findings, published in The Lancet, a booster dose at a year maintained good efficacy over the following six to 12 months.

The overall efficacy was between 68% and 75% for children aged five to 36-months-old.

So far, 25 million doses have been manufactured and made ready for roll-out by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in the next three to four months.

Significantly increased immune responses to the vaccine, and slightly higher vaccine efficacy, were observed in five to 17-month-olds compared to 18 to 36-month-olds, supporting planned vaccine deployment initially from five months of age in African children.

Malaria is the largest cause of death in young African children, with 600,000 dying every year.

Two vaccines have recently achieved and completed WHO pre-qualification, and initial deployments are starting early this year.

Professor Adrian Hill, chief investigator of the R21/Matrix-M phase 3 trial, said: “The continued high efficacy of this new vaccine in field trials is very encouraging, and consistent with the high efficacy and excellent durability observed in a smaller four-year phase 2b trial.”

Audrey Duncanson, innovations transition manager at Wellcome, said: “Malaria still remains a huge global health risk for nearly half of the world’s population, with the burden of this disease predominantly in African countries causing approximately 600,000 deaths in children under the age of five years.

“The results from this recent phase 3 trial of the malaria vaccine, R21, holds huge potential for a transformative impact on malaria in children.

“This is an important step towards getting a highly effective, safe, readily accessible affordable vaccine to protect children from malaria in African countries.”

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of SSI, said: “The Lancet study on R21/Matrix-M phase 3 trials marks a significant advancement in our battle against this global threat.

“We are dedicated to making this vaccine available, especially in Africa, where malaria poses a substantial threat to millions of lives, bringing us closer to a malaria-free world.”

The vaccine is cheap, costing between two US dollars (£1.65) and four dollars (£3.30) per dose.

At least 28 countries in Africa plan to introduce a WHO-recommended malaria jab as part of their national immunisation programmes.

Matrix-M adjuvant is manufactured by Novavax AB and provided to SII for formulation into the final vaccine drug product.

An adjuvant is an ingredient used in some vaccines to enhance the body’s immune response, which helps them to work better.