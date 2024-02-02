Stormont deal has not removed Irish Sea border, says ex-attorney general

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stormont deal has not removed Irish Sea border, says ex-attorney general

By Press Association
Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson (left) and TUV leader Jim Allister show the legal opinion (Brian Lawless/PA)
Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson (left) and TUV leader Jim Allister show the legal opinion (Brian Lawless/PA)

A former attorney general for Northern Ireland has rejected the contention that a Government deal to restore Stormont has removed an Irish Sea border.

John Larkin KC was commissioned by several vocal opponents of the agreement to assess the legal effect of the measures.

Key among the questions he was asked was whether the plan set out in the Safeguarding The Union command paper would restore the 1800 Acts of Union; whether they removed a customs and regulatory border in the Irish Sea; and do they ensure “zero checks and zero paperwork” for GB goods destined for Northern Ireland.

Mr Larkin argued that they achieved none of those objectives.

Stormont Assembly
Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson (left) and TUV leader Jim Allister stand outside Stormont (Brian Lawless/PA)

He also rejected claims that the package altered domestic laws enabling the application of EU laws in Northern Ireland and he found that the region would continue to be treated as an EU territory when it came to certain trading rules.

The legal opinion was commissioned by Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib, Baroness Kate Hoey and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Mr Allister and Mr Bryson were at Parliament Buildings at Stormont on Friday to give their reaction to Mr Larkin’s findings.

The TUV leader said the opinion undermined the “spin” that has accompanied the Government deal which has convinced the DUP to return to devolution.

“We arrive at a situation where, despite all the spin, and all the hype, and all the pretence, and all the false claims about restoring our place within the United Kingdom, and the removal of the Irish Sea (border), when you apply the key legal analysis of this matter, then it doesn’t stand up,” he said.

Mr Allister warned that the existing post-Brexit arrangements would attempt to deliver a united Ireland by stealth.

Both men challenged DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to publish his own legal advice on the Government deal.

Mr Bryson was asked about the possibility of loyalist and unionist protests in opposition to the return of Stormont.

“It may well be the case that people take the opportunity to do that, and if they do, they should do it peacefully and lawfully, there’s a significant strength of feeling,” he said.

“But the important thing today is, here is our legal opinion, we have put our money where our mouth is, we can back up our legal opinion. Jeffrey Donaldson – publish your legal opinion and let’s see what you say.”