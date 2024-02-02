Camilla ‘may take up tap dancing’ after Strictly star gives her shoes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camilla ‘may take up tap dancing’ after Strictly star gives her shoes

By Press Association
Queen Camilla is presented with a pair of tap shoes by dancer Johannes Radebe (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The Queen said she is considering taking up tap dancing in her “dotage” after Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe presented her with a pair of steel-shod shoes.

Camilla promptly asked Radebe for tap lessons after watching the performer and Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, also a professional dancer, coaching Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) staff and volunteers on the dance floor.

“I would love to do it because I’ve always wanted to tap dance. So in my dotage perhaps it’s something I could take up,” the Queen said as she clutched her tap dancing shoes.

She added: “Having seen everybody here today dancing away happily, it’s the best exercise and for everybody it’s a wonderful way of just enjoying yourself.”

Royal visit to Cambridge
Camilla meets (left to right) Royal Voluntary Service CEO Catherine Johnstone, Johannes Radebe and Tasha Ghouri (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Radebe, known as Jojo, led the RVS Find Your Feet beginners’ dance class in the cha-cha-cha, then Ghouri tapped out the intricate moves for the group to follow, during a tap-dancing session.

A few feet away the Queen clearly enjoyed watching the class, laughing as Radebe asked the dancers to spin round, and when the session ended she apologised for not joining in, saying: “Very nice, I’m sorry I’m not cha-cha-cha-ing.”

Camilla’s love for the BBC dance show is well known but Radebe made the class laugh when he told her: “I’m so beside myself that you watch Strictly Come Dancing.”

The Queen, who attends Silver Swans – classes for elderly ballet dancers run by the Royal Academy of Dance, replied: “I’m one of Strictly’s greatest fans.”

Radebe and Ghouri led the class at the Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge which opened last year and where the RVS, which the Queen supports as president, has a cafe.

Royal visit to Cambridge
Camilla gets a hug from Rebecca Tessinari, three, during a visit to the newly opened Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The centre provides facilities for a number of local groups and when the Queen first arrived she was hugged by three-year-old Rebecca Tessinari who was going into her nursery class.