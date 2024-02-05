What the papers say – February 5

The death of a 68-year-old woman who was killed by two dogs features alongside a variety of stories on the front of the nation’s newspapers on Monday.

The Metro, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express lead with the death of Esther Martin, who was killed by two suspected XL bully dogs.

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰 HER WORST NIGHTMARE: GRAN KILLED BY XL BULLIES SHE WARNED ABOUT 🔴 Esther, 68, savaged visiting her grandson as his rapper dad 'leaves them alone in the house with eight dogs' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JSAV7qUt1B — Metro (@MetroUK) February 4, 2024

The Daily Telegraph reports that 40 migrants on the Bibby Stockholm have converted to Christianity among “fears” that migrants are “claiming” to change their religion to stay in the UK.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Forty barge migrants convert to Christianity'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Xx7aC5uP97 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 4, 2024

The Daily Mail echoes the pleas from the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, who said her daughter would still be alive if children were better protected from the internet.

The i leads with Jeremy Hunt’s defence budget spending boost to bolster military power in the Red Sea.

I: Hunt expected to bolster Red Sea military power in Budget defence spending boost #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fulAcdYGxX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 4, 2024

While The Guardian says the US attacks on Iranian-back militias are just the beginning.

GUARDIAN: US says airstrikes on Iran-linked militias are just the beginning #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bbIPIKsOND — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 4, 2024

Elsewhere, Iran used two of the UK’s biggest banks to “covertly” move money to evade sanctions, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 5 February https://t.co/hUs0cjMDq4 pic.twitter.com/2eV2FeFosU — Financial Times (@FT) February 4, 2024

The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell said the US did not give his sister a fair trial ahead of her appeal hearing in March, the Independent reports.

INDEPENDENT EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother: new evidence should free my sister #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Vg49bGKRjh — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 4, 2024

The Sun says a Premier League star was admitted to rehab to address an addiction to nitrous oxide.

On tomorrow's front page: Premier League star becomes first footballer to go to rehab for addiction to illegal laughing gashttps://t.co/nKV2X24VcR pic.twitter.com/6mPLn0xtCL — The Sun (@TheSun) February 4, 2024

The Times runs with a survey that showed eight in 10 Britons want a digital health passport.

MAIL: Public want digital pass for all their GP records #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PGVg0TYhkE — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 4, 2024

And the Daily Star says the weather will bring “three seasons” this week.