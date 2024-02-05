What the papers say – February 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – February 5

By Press Association
What the papers say – February 5
What the papers say – February 5

The death of a 68-year-old woman who was killed by two dogs features alongside a variety of stories on the front of the nation’s newspapers on Monday.

The Metro, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express lead with the death of Esther Martin, who was killed by two suspected XL bully dogs.

The Daily Telegraph reports that 40 migrants on the Bibby Stockholm have converted to Christianity among “fears” that migrants are “claiming” to change their religion to stay in the UK.

The Daily Mail echoes the pleas from the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, who said her daughter would still be alive if children were better protected from the internet.

The i leads with Jeremy Hunt’s defence budget spending boost to bolster military power in the Red Sea.

While The Guardian says the US attacks on Iranian-back militias are just the beginning.

Elsewhere, Iran used two of the UK’s biggest banks to “covertly” move money to evade sanctions, according to the Financial Times.

The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell said the US did not give his sister a fair trial ahead of her appeal hearing in March, the Independent reports.

The Sun says a Premier League star was admitted to rehab to address an addiction to nitrous oxide.

The Times runs with a survey that showed eight in 10 Britons want a digital health passport.

And the Daily Star says the weather will bring “three seasons” this week.