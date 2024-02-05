Camilla will be ‘massive support’ to King during his cancer treatment

The Queen will be key to helping her husband through his health scare and maintaining the public presence of the monarchy, according to a royal expert.

Camilla was described as a “massive support” to Charles by Joe Little of Majesty Magazine, who highlighted how she carried out a string of public events last week following his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The woman often referred to by the King as my “darling wife” visited London’s Royal Free hospital last Wednesday to open a £6 million centre run by the charity Maggie’s in her role as its patron.

The Queen (centre) chats to cancer patients during her visit to Maggie’s new centre at the Royal Free Hospital (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The organisation provides welcoming spaces for cancer patients, and their families, to process the news of a diagnosis and to meet and bond with others receiving treatment.

Mr Little said: “Camilla has shown for a long time, and we’re very aware now, that she is famed as the power behind the throne.

“She is a massive support in so many ways to her husband the King, only last week we saw that she was holding the fort while he was recuperating at Sandringham.

“I think only now are people appreciating the true worth of Queen Camilla and that will very much be the case in the coming weeks.”