Queen will play important role in supporting King through cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Queen will play important role in supporting King through cancer treatment

By Press Association
Camilla accompanying Charles as he leaves the London Clinic after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate (Lucy North/PA)
Camilla accompanying Charles as he leaves the London Clinic after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate (Lucy North/PA)

The Queen will play an important role in supporting the King throughout his treatment for a form of cancer, it is understood.

The PA news agency also understands Camilla will continue with a full programme of public duties following the shock health announcement.

She has previously been described as the King’s “rock” by her sister, Annabel Elliot, who gave her view of their marriage for a BBC documentary – Charles III: The Coronation Year.

Charles and Camilla heading to church
Charles and Camilla attend a Sunday church service (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mrs Elliot, Camilla’s younger sister, said: “She is his rock, and I can’t actually emphasise that enough. She is somebody who is completely loyal, and she isn’t somebody who has huge highs and lows.”

The Queen’s close friend Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, also spoke in the documentary about the close bond between Charles and Camilla, who have known each other for more than 50 years, saying they were an “extraordinary team”.

Elsewhere, royal expert Joe Little, of Majesty Magazine, said of the Queen following the latest health announcement: “She is a massive support in so many ways to her husband the King, only last week we saw that she was holding the fort while he was recuperating at Sandringham.”

Camilla has been supporting the King over the course of his recent hospital stay for an enlarged prostate.

Camilla at Windsor Castle reception
Camilla hosting a reception at Windsor Castle (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

She accompanied Charles to The London Clinic in central London on January 26, where he underwent treatment.

The Queen visited her husband every day over his three-night stay in the private hospital, before appearing at his side again on January 29 as he left having been discharged.

The day after the King was discharged from hospital, Camilla was all smiles at a Windsor Castle reception to thank those involved in a book project to celebrate the centenary of Queen Mary’s Doll’s House.

The following day she launched a charity’s centre supporting cancer patients – Maggie’s centre – at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Camilla at Cambridge visit
Camilla shaking hands with a child whilst departing a visit to the newly opened Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge (Jacob King/PA)

When asked during the visit about her husband’s health, the Queen replied: “He’s getting on, doing his best.”

On February 1, the Queen visited a charity celebrating 850 years of supporting the elderly.

Camilla travelled to Bath to mark the anniversary of the St John’s Foundation, established in 1174 to tackle poverty and poor living conditions in Bath.

For the second day in succession, the Queen gave an update about her husband’s recuperation, saying: “He’s recovering well, thank you”, when asked about his health.

Camilla meeting people in Bath
Camilla meeting members of the public after attending a Service of Celebration at Bath Abbey (Ben Birchall/PA)

The following day, Camilla joked with Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe who was coaching a class for Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) staff and volunteers at the Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge.

And on Sunday, she accompanied the King as he attended church for the first time since his hospital stay.

The pair walked to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, accompanied by a member of the clergy.