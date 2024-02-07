Online rehabilitation sessions ‘improve life quality for people with long Covid’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Online rehabilitation sessions ‘improve life quality for people with long Covid’

By Press Association
Long Covid is defined as symptoms lasting or new symptoms appearing more than four weeks after initial infection (Peter Byrne/PA)
Long Covid is defined as symptoms lasting or new symptoms appearing more than four weeks after initial infection (Peter Byrne/PA)

Group online rehabilitation including gentle exercise and mental health support can improve quality of life for adults with long Covid, a new study suggests.

The eight-week sessions resulted in improvements in fatigue, pain and depression compared with usual care, researchers found.

The experts say this accessible, resource-efficient programme can be delivered at scale and could help doctors treating the complex condition.

Long Covid is defined as symptoms lasting or new symptoms appearing more than four weeks after initial infection.

Data suggests that as of March 2023, 1.9 million people in the UK reported Covid-19 symptoms persisting beyond 12 weeks, 1.3 million beyond one year, and more than 750,000 beyond two years.

Symptoms include extreme tiredness (fatigue), shortness of breath, memory loss and muscle aches, all of which can affect quality of life, social interaction and economic productivity.

The Rehabilitation exercise and psychological support after Covid-19 infection (Regain) programme consists of weekly live, online, home-based, supervised, group exercise and psychological support sessions.

The exercises involve movements such as steps and squats without equipment, focusing on strength and balance.

For some people, the exercises were chair-based.

William, a man in his 50s, who had nearly died from severe coronavirus with multiple respiratory, pulmonary, muscular and psychological problems caused by the virus, took part in the trial.

He said: “I literally could not get out of bed after being brought home from intensive care, and spent a year just learning, with great difficulty, to once again walk the short distance to the end of my street.

“But after a year, I was fortunate enough to take part in the Regain programme, which provided me with a solid base and platform, from which to, firstly, address and, secondly, understand my physical and psychological problems.”

“As well as the tailored exercise programme, the Regain programme gave me the practical tools I needed, to continue my rehabilitation in a measured way at my own pace.”

Gordon McGregor, professor of clinical exercise physiology and rehabilitation, at the University of Warwick, who led the clinical trial, said: “There was no precedent for how best to treat people with long Covid.

“We knew that centre-based NHS rehabilitation services did not have the capacity to support the numbers of people recovering from Covid-19, so alternative long-term strategies were needed.

“We are very pleased that the Regain intervention was well tolerated and improved quality of life.

“This programme has the potential to reduce the chronic burden of Covid-19.

“Apart from the direct benefits for those concerned, improving the general health of people with long Covid can reduce demand on health and social care more widely and improve economic productivity.”

Martin Underwood, professor of clinical trials, who was a senior investigator on the trial said: “Supervised online rehabilitation programmes such as Regain may help widen access to rehabilitation services beyond just long Covid.”

The trial involved 585 adults who had been discharged from hospital at least three months earlier after a Covid-19 infection and who reported substantial lasting effects that they attributed to the virus.

Some 287 people received the usual care (a single online session of advice and support with a trained practitioner) and 298 were involved in the Regain sessions (weekly home-based, live, supervised, group exercise and psychological support sessions delivered online over eight weeks).

According to the findings, at three months, 17% of the Regain group reported that their overall health was “much better now” compared with 8% in the usual care group.

The experts said the conversations were ongoing about rolling out the programme more widely across the NHS, but that this was a decision for policy makers.

Prof McGregor added that he hoped the findings would go some way towards dispelling the myth that long Covid is a mental health condition.

Asked what advice he would have for people trying to do their own exercises at home, he explained that the trial approach had been very considered, and people trying to undertake activities on their own may experience problems.

Prof McGregor said people with chronic fatigue as a part of their long Covid should “very gently increase their activities” over a period of time so that they do not exacerbate symptoms of fatigue.

The research was funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Covid-19 Recovery and Learning programme.

Published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), the study was conducted by researchers at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust and the University of Warwick.