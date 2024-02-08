Woman arrested in poisoning probe By Press Association February 8 2024, 2:47 pm February 8 2024, 2:47 pm Share Woman arrested in poisoning probe Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6368261/woman-arrested-in-poisoning-probe/ Copy Link Police are carrying out inquiries following an alleged poisoning which has seen a GP charged with attempted murder and a woman arrested on suspicion of the same offence (Owen Humphreys/PA) Police who charged a GP over an alleged poisoning have also arrested a woman on suspicion of attempted murder, it has emerged. Hong Kong-born Thomas Kwan, 52, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, charged with attempting to murder Patrick O’Hara. Northumbria Police said on Thursday that a woman in her 30s has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police tents at Brading Court in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside (Owen Humphreys/PA) The arrest happened on Monday and she has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries. The force said the alleged victim, who is in his 70s, was not a patient of the GP. Dr Kwan is a partner of the Happy House Surgery in Sunderland. Forensic officers have been carrying out inquiries at a property in Ingleby Barwick for several days and have reported finding “unknown substances”. More from the Press and Journal Man arrested in investigation into attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell Armed police raid addresses in Newcastle in search for Abdul Ezedi How the Clapham alkali attack and manhunt for suspect Abdul Ezedi unfolded GP appears in court charged with attempted murder following alleged poisoning