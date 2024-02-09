Undercover officers hunting child abusers make 1,600 arrests in year, chiefs say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Undercover officers hunting child abusers make 1,600 arrests in year, chiefs say

By Press Association
Officers from the NPCC’s The Undercover Online network made 1,665 arrests from October 2022 to September 2023 (PA)
Officers from the NPCC’s The Undercover Online network made 1,665 arrests from October 2022 to September 2023 (PA)

Undercover officers hunting child abusers online made more than 1,600 arrests in one year, the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) said.

Officers from the NPCC’s Undercover Online (UCOL) network made 1,665 arrests from October 2022 to September 2023, according to the council.

Offenders included those who shared indecent images of children; those who encouraged children to send them the images; and those who groomed children and arranged to meet them.

National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Undercover Online, Assistant Chief Constable Alastair Simpson, said it was a “genuine national network” of officers working to combat online child abuse.

“I think it is important that the public are aware that that every day really skilled operatives are patrolling online spaces, capturing sexual predators every day and protecting children from harm every day,” he said.

Mr Simpson added there is an undercover online unit in every regional organised crime unit in the country.

“We work closely with partners, such as the National Crime Agency, we gather intelligence, we follow intelligence, and we pursue perpetrators of sexual offences online – and we seek to tackle the most dangerous offenders online,” he said.

He said that the network had safeguarded “over 1,000” children in the past year alone.

Online abuse
The National Police Chiefs Council says there is a national network of officers trying to catch online abusers (Tim Goode/PA)

Mr Simpson said: “So, our message to anyone who does seek to sexually abuse or exploit children online is fairly simple.

“Our undercover officers could be anywhere, at any time, and could be investigating you this very second.”

Wendy Hart, deputy director for child sexual abuse at the National Crime Agency, said the use of undercover officers has been “crucial”.

She added: “Education is also a key part of the law enforcement response.”

Parents and carers can find information, resources and advice on protecting children at www.thinkuknow.co.uk.

Minister for Security, Tom Tugendhat, said the scale of child abuse online is “appalling”.

“We must be unrelenting in the pursuit of offenders,” he said.

“The Police’s Undercover Online Network is vital for delivering swift justice to predators and safeguarding vulnerable children.

“We will continue to send a message to child sex offenders that they cannot act with impunity online. They will be found, and they will be punished for their crimes.”

