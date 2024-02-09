Northern Ireland courts to trial filming of judgments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Northern Ireland courts to trial filming of judgments

By Press Association
File photo dated 07/11/2022 of the crest of the Royal Courts of Justice where the High Court and the Court of Appeal sit in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
File photo dated 07/11/2022 of the crest of the Royal Courts of Justice where the High Court and the Court of Appeal sit in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The filming of court judgments is to be trialled in Northern Ireland.

The delivery of judgments by the Court of Appeal will be filmed but not broadcast during the pilot scheme which starts on Friday.

It is aimed to give the judiciary and broadcasters a better understanding of the technical challenges and feasibility of filming proceedings should the current prohibition on broadcasting in courts be removed.

The filming will be carried out by broadcasters PA Media, BBC NI, UTV, Sky News and ITN who have experience of filming proceedings in the Court of Appeal and crown courts in England and Wales.

New legal year in NI
Dame Siobhan Keegan, Lady Chief Justice of Northern Ireland, welcomed the pilot scheme (PA)

The Lady Chief Justice of Northern Ireland, Dame Siobhan Keegan, is in favour of legislation being passed which will allow for broadcasting in courts in Northern Ireland – placing the jurisdiction on a similar footing as England, Wales and Scotland.

“The principle of open justice is of fundamental importance,” she said.

“I have long thought that the broadcasting of our senior courts would represent a very positive step in promoting open justice, allowing greater transparency and helping the public to better understand the complex decisions that judges make.”

A spokesperson for the broadcasters described the pilot as a “very positive development in terms of the reporting of courts in Northern Ireland”.

“More transparency and openness around the justice system can only be a good thing for all our audiences and will help their understanding of this important function in society,” they said.

Justice Minister Naomi Long also welcomed the pilot scheme as “an important step forward in opening up our courts and engendering a better understanding of the legal system here”.

Stormont Assembly
Justice Minister Naomi Long said ‘allowing broadcasting in courts would increase transparency’ (PA)

“I look forward to continuing to engage… on this pilot scheme, which will help inform further discussion on future possibilities,” she said.

“Broadcasting in courts can already happen in England, Scotland and Wales in certain circumstances. Any future decision to introduce this in Northern Ireland would require legislative changes to enable it to become embedded in the court process.”

Ms Long added: “I look forward to seeing the evaluation of the pilot scheme and am open to a discussion on any recommendations that might be brought forward.

“Allowing broadcasting in courts would increase transparency and enable the public to view decisions being made by the judiciary in Northern Ireland. This can only be a good thing.”

More from the Press and Journal