What the papers say – February 11

The King’s first statement since his cancer diagnosis has dominated headlines this Sunday.

Sunday People, the Sunday Express, and the Sunday Mirror all lead with Charles’ “heartfelt thanks” to the British public for nationwide messages of support.

SUNDAY MIRROR: My heartfelt thanks to you #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FxyY8wpT80 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 10, 2024

SUNDAY EXPRESS: Your messages have given me ‘the greatest comfort’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sZ4uNsAlnx — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 10, 2024

SUNDAY PEOPLE: My cancer will help others #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/u0bKlmsKOf — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 10, 2024

The Mail on Sunday opts for a piece on Buckingham Palace’s reaction to the sale of computer-generated books that make false claims about the King’s health and cancer diagnosis.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Palace calls in lawyers over bogus AI books on King’s cancer #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/w9TRmEEOuR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 10, 2024

The Sunday Times splashes with Housing Secretary Michael Gove’s warning that younger generations shut out of the UK housing market may turn to authoritarianism.

SUNDAY TIMES: Gove warns that democracy is in danger if young can’t get houses #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/y8tr11a83J — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 10, 2024

The Sunday Telegraph runs with a piece on the British Army’s hope to see security checks relaxed for overseas recruits in an attempt to “boost diversity and inclusion”.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH: Army eases security checks in drive for diversity #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YQlq64ZOdF — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 10, 2024

A state of defeatism has set in at Westminster, says The Observer, with senior Conservatives telling the paper the Tories have essentially given up as the loss of two byelection seats to Labour seems increasingly likely.

OBSERVER: We’ve given up the fight, say Tories as poll defeat looms #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2yAZbzi1GU — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 10, 2024

The Independent tells of “chaos” on the way for the UK justice system, with the victims’ commissioner warning criminals will go free as a result of an upcoming barrister strike.

INDEPENDENT: Criminals using courts chaos to escape justice #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/r3mgQTlYVS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 10, 2024

The Sun on Sunday says actress Billie Piper has split from her rocker partner Johnny Lloyd after eight years.

THE SUN; Star Billie in Love Split #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KwuZVl3RRD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 10, 2024

And the Daily Star Sunday ends the week with an “alien exclusive” for its front page, as Peter Crouch’s wife Abbey Clancy claims she ran into some otherworldly visitors on the A3.