Charity watchdog opens inquiry after antisemitic chants heard at London event

The Charity Commission has launched an inquiry after antisemitic chants were made at an event held in London in honour of a senior-ranking official in Iran’s military.

The watchdog said it was investigating “serious concerns” over the misuse of charity premises.

The inquiry relates to an event at a premises of the Al-Tawheed Charitable Trust (TUCF) in 2020.

We’ve opened an inquiry into Al-Tawheed Charitable Trust following serious concerns raised over an event held at its premises. Read more: https://t.co/gDjMyT7XMd pic.twitter.com/lDzlOLDKdh — Charity Commission (@ChtyCommission) February 14, 2024

The commission said the event was held by an external organisation and was described by the charity’s trustees, who were not in office at the time four years ago, as a “religious remembrance programme” for Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020, was a commander of both the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Qods Force, the commission said, and was subject to sanctions imposed by the UK Government.

The commission said it had reviewed video footage and “is aware that speakers praised Soleimani and could hear antisemitic chants being made during the event”.

The BBC reported that in footage from the event at Kanoon Towhid Islamic centre in Hammersmith, west London, a chant of “death to Israel” could be heard.

The BBC also referenced separate online talks by Iranian generals which it reported contained antisemitic speeches given to UK students.

It is understood these will also form part of the commission’s inquiry.

The probe is looking into the management and administration of the Al-Tawheed charity by its trustees, the oversight and control by the trustees of the use of the charity’s properties by third parties, and the charity’s relationships with partners.

The TUCF, which was registered as a charity in the UK in 1994, is said to have charitable purposes including promoting the Islamic faith, supporting Muslim communities and promoting recreation, sport, social and cultural activities.