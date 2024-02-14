Charity watchdog opens inquiry after antisemitic chants heard at London event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity watchdog opens inquiry after antisemitic chants heard at London event

By Press Association
The Charity Commission has opened an inquiry after antisemitic chants were heard at an event in London in 2020 (Alamy/PA)
The Charity Commission has launched an inquiry after antisemitic chants were made at an event held in London in honour of a senior-ranking official in Iran’s military.

The watchdog said it was investigating “serious concerns” over the misuse of charity premises.

The inquiry relates to an event at a premises of the Al-Tawheed Charitable Trust (TUCF) in 2020.

The commission said the event was held by an external organisation and was described by the charity’s trustees, who were not in office at the time four years ago, as a “religious remembrance programme” for Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020, was a commander of both the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Qods Force, the commission said, and was subject to sanctions imposed by the UK Government.

The commission said it had reviewed video footage and “is aware that speakers praised Soleimani and could hear antisemitic chants being made during the event”.

The BBC reported that in footage from the event at Kanoon Towhid Islamic centre in Hammersmith, west London, a chant of “death to Israel” could be heard.

The BBC also referenced separate online talks by Iranian generals which it reported contained antisemitic speeches given to UK students.

It is understood these will also form part of the commission’s inquiry.

The probe is looking into the management and administration of the Al-Tawheed charity by its trustees, the oversight and control by the trustees of the use of the charity’s properties by third parties, and the charity’s relationships with partners.

The TUCF, which was registered as a charity in the UK in 1994, is said to have charitable purposes including promoting the Islamic faith, supporting Muslim communities and promoting recreation, sport, social and cultural activities.