Police hunt two men after attempted dognapping and assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police hunt two men after attempted dognapping and assault

By Press Association
The men attempted to take a dog before assaulting the owner with a knife (PA)
The men attempted to take a dog before assaulting the owner with a knife (PA)

Two men are wanted by police after they tried to steal a dog from another man before assaulting him with a knife.

The 43-year-old was walking his dog in a field near National Cycle Route 75 and Lanark Road West in Balerno, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, when he was approached by the two men.

One of them tried to take the dog from the owner and the other man assaulted him with the knife some time between 5.15pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday February 13, police said.

The owner was later taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment. The two men were last seen heading towards Ravelrig Road.

The first man is described as white, about 50 years of age, of stocky build, 5ft 6in tall with a ginger greying beard.

He spoke with a local accent and is believed to have been wearing a black, thermal, beanie hat and a black, puffer jacket at the time of the incident.

The second man is described as white with a slim build, between 20 and 30 years of age, 5ft 10in tall and clean shaven.

He was said to be wearing a black jacket with green writing, pale blue denim jeans, tan-coloured boots and a hat.

Detective Inspector Martin Smith, of Edinburgh CID, said: “This appears to be an attempt to rob the man of his dog, and it is vital that we establish the full circumstances of what happened and trace the men responsible.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday who saw or heard anything suspicious.

“Similarly, anyone with private CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam of the area is urged to review the footage and bring anything significant to our attention.

“Officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2591 of Tuesday February 13.