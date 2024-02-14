Officers among nine taken to hospital after London bus collides with police van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Officers among nine taken to hospital after London bus collides with police van

By Press Association
The scene on Kennington Park Road, near Oval Tube station (Lucy North/PA)
The scene on Kennington Park Road, near Oval Tube station (Lucy North/PA)

Nine people, including six police officers, have been taken to hospital after a collision between a double decker bus and a police van in south London.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene on Kennington Park Road, near Oval Tube station, at around 11.30am on Wednesday.

One officer was trapped in the police vehicle and had to be rescued by firefighters before being taken to hospital.

Cutting gear was used to remove one of the van’s doors.

Police van collision
The scene on Kennington Park Road, near Oval Tube station (George Lithgow/PA)

A shopkeeper who witnessed the crash said the police car was driving at speed with its blue lights on when it turned into the junction, crossing the path of the number 36 bus which “couldn’t stop”.

The two vehicles collided, and the police car “spun” into the traffic lights causing them to collapse, he claimed.

The shopkeeper, who did not wish to be named, said a male police officer had to be cut out of the wreckage.

He added: “It caused chaos”.

A picture from the scene appeared to show parts of the police van missing.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues in LAS (London Ambulance Service) and LFB (London Fire Brigade).

“Nine people were taken to hospital, including six police officers. Their injuries have been assessed as not life threatening or life changing.

“Road closures remain in place while officers deal with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

A collapsed traffic light could be seen at a junction next to Oval tube station.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Three people who left the bus before firefighters arrived were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

“One police officer who was reported to be trapped inside the vehicle was released by firefighters before being taken to hospital.

“A number of other police officers were also taken to hospital as a precaution. Two fire engines from Clapham and Peckham fire stations and a fire and rescue unit from Battersea Fire Station attended the scene.”

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “Thankfully no serious injuries have been reported, though we understand this may have been distressing for those involved – and we have support available for anyone affected by this incident.

“An investigation is under way and we are working with the bus operator and the police to establish what happened.”