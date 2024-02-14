Mark Zuckerberg takes aim at rival Apple over Vision Pro headset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Zuckerberg takes aim at rival Apple over Vision Pro headset

By Press Association
Mark Zuckerberg has taken a swipe at Apple’s new Vision Pro spatial computing headset, saying his firm’s Quest headset is ‘so much better’ at most tasks (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Mark Zuckerberg has taken a swipe at Apple’s new Vision Pro spatial computing headset, saying his firm’s Quest headsets are “so much better” at most tasks.

The Meta founder said having now tried Apple’s Vision Pro device, which was released in the US earlier this month, he was “surprised” how much better he believes Meta’s Quest devices are despite being “seven times less expensive”.

The Vision Pro costs 3,500 dollars, while the Meta Quest costs around 500 dollars.

Speaking in a video post to his Instagram page, Mr Zuckerberg gave a short review of his experience with the Vision Pro, and while complimenting the Apple device’s eye-tracking feature – which enables users to control the device using their eyes – the Meta founder claimed his company’s devices were superior.

“I have to say that before this, I expected that Quest would be the better value for most people since it’s really good and it’s seven times less expensive, but after using it, I don’t just think Quest is the better value, I think Quest is the better product, period,” he said.

“Overall, Quest is better for the vast majority of things that people use mixed reality for now.

“I think it’s just a lot more comfortable, and we designed it to weigh 120 grams less which makes a really big difference on your face.

“There’s no wires that get in the way when you move around – it’s a big deal.”

He added that he believed the Quest had a bigger field of view along with a brighter screen.

“Honestly, I’m pretty surprised that Quest is so much better for the vast majority of things that people use these headsets for with that price differential,” he said.

The tech billionaire ended the video by acknowledging that some “fanboys” would criticise him or others who “dare to question if Apple is going to be the leader” in a certain technology sector.

He then compared the growing mixed reality headset market to the smartphone and PC markets, and how Apple’s “closed” model, where it controls what appears on its devices, had been historically successful in some sectors, but not others.

“The reality is that every generation of computing has an open and a closed model,” he said.

“And yeah, in mobile, Apple’s closed model won, but it’s not always that way – if you go back to the PC era, Microsoft’s open model was the winner.

“In this next generation, Meta is going to be the open model, and I really want to make sure that the open model wins out again.”