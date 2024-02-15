Julian Assange ‘will die’ if extradited to US, his wife warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Julian Assange ‘will die’ if extradited to US, his wife warns

By Press Association
Stella Assange, the wife of Julian Assange, speaking at a media briefing in central London (Lucy North/PA)
Julian Assange’s wife has warned that the WikiLeaks founder “will die” if he is extradited to the US, ahead of his High Court appeal next week.

At a media briefing in central London on Thursday morning, Stella Assange said her husband could be on a plane to the US “within days”.

Assange has been in Belmarsh prison in south-east London since he was removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in 2019 where he was given political asylum, as he fights Washington’s attempts to extradite him to face charges under its espionage act.

Julian Assange
Ms Assange, who met her husband while working as part of his legal team, said: “The situation is extremely grave. He could be on a plane within days.

“His health is in decline, mentally and physically. His life is at risk every single day he stays in prison, and if he’s extradited, he will die.

“But it’s not just about being extradited. Julian should never have been put in prison in the first place.”

The briefing came ahead of the 52-year-old’s final appeal to be heard in the High Court on February 20 and 21.

His supporters say the Australian national faces 175 years in prison if he is extradited.

Ms Assange said the case was “politically motivated” and violates the UK-US extradition treaty which prohibits extradition for political reasons.

She said the “bogus extradition request” would have been thrown out by the UK authorities if it was made by any country other than the US, adding she had learnt “not to be optimistic” over his case.

The couple have two children together and married in March 2022 in Belmarsh.

Ms Assange, who cried during the briefing, said her husband was “isolated” in prison and spends more than 22 hours a day in confinement.

“I am very concerned about how he’s doing. Physically, he’s aged prematurely,” she added.

“Julian will be put in a hole if he is extradited, there is no doubt about that. He will be put in a hole so far and deep in the ground that I don’t think I’ll ever see him again.”

If his appeal is unsuccessful, Ms Assange said her husband would apply to the European Court of Human Rights for a Rule 39 order to stop extradition while it considers his case.

Julian Assange extradition
Assange’s campaign against extradition is supported by human rights and journalistic organisations across the world.

At the briefing at the Royal Over-Seas League, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said the extradition would set a precedent that has “dark and serious implications for press freedom all around the world”.

The Icelandic investigative journalist said: “We are seeing a critical attack on press freedom worldwide. It is like a disease – an anti-press pandemic creeping up on us that has been incrementally taking shape over the years.

“And in that sense Julian Assange has been canary in the coal mine.”

Rebecca Vincent, director of campaigns at Reporters Without Borders, said there had been a lot of “unhelpful noise” and “misconceptions” surrounding the case.

She said: “We defend Julian Assange because of his contributions to journalism.

“We believe this case has a lot of implications for journalism and press freedom around the world.”

Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange protest outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court
Ms Vincent said the US espionage act lacks a “public interest defence” and could be applied to “anyone publishing stories based on leaked documents”.

Assange is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. He denies any wrongdoing.

In a January 2021 ruling, then-district judge Vanessa Baraitser said he should not be sent to the US, citing a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide, while ruling against him on all other issues.

US authorities brought a successful High Court challenge against this decision, paving the way for extradition.

In June last year, Assange lost his appeal against a judge’s ruling over whether he should be extradited but make his final appeal in the High Court next week.